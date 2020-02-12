CMPD gifts mother a new car, helps family move into apartment through emergency needs fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Help can come from unexpected places. Just ask Chakira, a single mom, juggling two jobs in the Charlotte area.
Up until recently, she and her two children were homeless. She said it happened after the unexpected tragic passing of her older sister, which started a spiral into hard times. Chakira works in a healthcare field taking care of others, but says she couldn’t keep up with her own life.
“I got behind on bills and the only thing I did was take care of my children,” she says. “I never really had time to grieve and was just struggling to get through the day.”
Her kids – in second and fourth grade – went to school every day without anyone knowing they had no place to live. One day, they innocently confessed to their school guidance counselor they were homeless.
“As part of the school system, there’s a program called the McKinney-Vento program that identifies anyone who is homeless,” that counselor said, who wanted to remain anonymous in order to protect the children’s identities and school in which they attend. “And we make sure those families get help. It’s a federal program so if they’re moving around to different homes or different people’s houses, we make sure that they have a consistent school.”
But more than that, the counselor said she felt compelled to try and do something more.
She called Officer Rick Zoerb with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He started what’s called the Emergency Needs Fund. The ENF is money he has personally raised by encouraging private businesses to donate, and is available for officers to help people in the community they come across.
“The important part,” Officer Zoerb said, “is that this fund is not part of CMPD’s budget or tax-payer dollars. There isn’t a lot of red tape. If we see people who need help, we try to help them. In Chakira’s case, she was a mother working hard on two jobs and fell on hard times. She wasn’t looking for a handout. She was looking for a hand up.”
Chakira says Officer Zoerb put down a down payment and move-in fees on a clean apartment, helped her to furnish it and get beds for the kids, and also brought in Christmas presents around the holidays.
That’s not all.
While Chakira and I were talking, there was a knock on the door.
CMPD Officer Rick Zoerb was standing there and said he had a surprise.
“I contacted Keffer Kia about your situation, and the owner of the dealership, Jim Keffer, wants to give you a car,” he said. “No more trying to rent transportation to get the kids to school or you to your job. It’s not a new car. But it’s something that will get you from A to B. It’s donated and it’s free and you’re doing to have at title to it.”
Chakira kept shaking her head in gratitude.
She said later how this fund is heaven-sent to help hard-working people… those who work, but don’t make enough for down payments and big-ticket items.
“My kids have their own rooms,” she said. “That makes me happy. And their faces – they’re smiling and they’re happy when they come home from school.”
To learn more about the Emergency Needs Fund through CMPD, go to http://cmpdcenf.com/
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.