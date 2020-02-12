Carolina Panthers donate $120,000 worth of school supplies to CMS elementary classrooms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper made a surprise announcement to 60 Charlotte Mecklenburg School teachers at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday.
Tepper presented a $120,000 check to Classroom Central on behalf of the David A. Tepper Charitable Foundation, John M. Belk Endowment, and the Carolina Panthers Charities. The donation will provide new school supplies to 800 elementary classrooms in 17 Title I CMS Schools.
Sixty teachers from CMS were welcomed to Bank of America Stadium to hear the surprise announcement. The teachers were greeted by the Top Cats while being lead into the Carolina Panthers’ locker room on a blue carpet.
Tepper told the room of educators that his mother was a teacher and he remembers her spending her own money on school supplies for the classroom.
“It was good that she did that and I watched that when I was a kid and we were a middle class sort of family, lower middle class family. So, I know it meant something that she reached into her own pocket and I know it means something to these people because they’re doing the same things, I’m sure,” Tepper said.
The donation comes after Tepper donated 15,000 backpacks and school supplies at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.
Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton also spoke to the teachers prior to the announcement. He told the group that his mom has worked in education for several years.
“I hope you all know how important of a job that you all have and thank you so much for all that you do,” Moton said.
Classroom Central provides free school supplies and classroom resources to teachers free of charge.
