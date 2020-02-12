Cam Newton sees himself with the Panthers in 2020, but team owner still not committing

Newton is entering the last year of his deal with the Panthers. The team could save $19.1 million against the salary cap if it were to release or trade him. He missed all but two games last year due to a Lisfranc injury in his left foot that required surgery in December. He originally suffered the injury during the team’s Week 3 preseason game in New England and aggravated it during the second game of the regular season — against the Buccaneers.