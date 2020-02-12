Arrest made in January shooting at Salisbury apartment complex

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police have made an arrest in a robbery and shooting that happened at Lakewood Apartments on January 3.
According to the report, a man said he was leaving his apartment to go to the store when he encountered Shane Kamel Charles, 18, of Kesler Street. The two had a brief “casual conversation” before the victim left.
When the man was walking back to his apartment, he encountered Charles again, only this time, Charles tried to rob him. The two struggled over a gun Charles was carrying. The victim was shot, the bullet going through his hand and pelvis.
The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Charles was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and charged with robbery with a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond was set at $5000.
