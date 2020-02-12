App State seeks revenge on Ga. State

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Justin Forrest is averaging 18.4 points to lead the charge for the Mountaineers. Isaac Johnson is also a big contributor, accounting for 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Kane Williams, who is averaging 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Forrest has connected on 32.5 percent of the 169 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 29 over the last five games. He's also converted 73.4 percent of his foul shots this season.