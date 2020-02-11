York County woman gave teen alcohol. The teen died. Now the woman heads to prison

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A York County woman will go to prison after she pleaded guilty Tuesday to giving vodka to a teen who died from alcohol poisoning after Christmas in 2018.
Kelly Nicole Hedrick, 29, was sentenced to two years in a South Carolina prison after she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and contributing to the delinquency of minors, according to prosecutors and court records. Hedrick also received 18 months probation in the sentence given by York County Circuit Court Judge Dan Hall, records show.
Shelby Brakefield, 16, died Dec. 27, 2018, after drinking alcohol with two friends at her family’s home between York and Rock Hill, 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Willy Thompson said. Brakefield was a junior at York Comprehensive High School.
Brakefield died from acute alcohol poisoning,Thompson said.
Hedrick was arrested shortly after Brakefield died. Hedrick, an acquaintance of one of the teens, bought three bottles of vodka and gave it to the teens, court testimony showed Tuesday.
An involuntary manslaughter conviction carries up to five years in prison. It is defined under South Carolina law as a death without malice but with a reckless disregard for the safety of others.