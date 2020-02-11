6-year-old girl missing from Cayce neighborhood

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A little girl is missing from a neighborhood in Cayce.
The girl, 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik, has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a tweet from the City of Cayce.
Officials said the child was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt.
She is from the Churchill Heights neighborhood.
Anyone who sees the girl should call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456.
Correction: A previous version of this story said an Amber Alert had been issued however Ashely Hunter with the Cayce Department of Public Safety said she released that information prematurely. Conversations continue between the Cayce Department of Public Safety and the FBI with plans to issue an Amber Alert.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.