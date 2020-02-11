UNCG looks to extend streak vs WCU

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have collectively accounted for 45 percent of UNC Greensboro's scoring this season. For Western Carolina, Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have scored 55 percent of the team's points this season, including 69 percent of all Catamounts points over their last five.