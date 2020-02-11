Surveillance footage shows dirt bikes being stolen from Gaston County business

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Surveillance video shows multiple dirt bikes being stolen from a Gaston County business.
The theft happened in the early morning hours of Monday, February 3 at MS PowerSports on Wilkinson Blvd. in Gaston County.
The surveillance footage shows a truck being used to shatter the front doors of the business.
“I can’t explain it man. Just to see your building, the thing you do every day and somebody just destroys it,” said Don Willis, a co-owner of MS PowerSports.
The video shows bundled up intruders wheel multiple dirt bikes out of the shop. As the theft is taking place, the building’s alarm can be heard sounding in the background.
“To see how relaxed they were, I mean they weren’t worried. I mean they were just like they had gone to the convenience store picking out a drink or something – just walking through the store,” said Willis.
He said three different Kawasaki dirt bikes were stolen during that particular heist. Willis explained that prior to the February 3 incident, thieves had hit the business in December.
“Between the two we’ve probably lost $40,000, plus the damage to the building, plus the damage to the gate,” said Willis.
He said the recent break-ins have led to safety concerns.
“I’ve been with McKenney for probably almost 30 years and (it’s) the first time my wife has asked me to go get a gun permit because she’s scared if that’ll happen that time of the day, what will happen during regular business hours,” explained Willis.
The team at MS PowerSports has posted the surveillance video of the most recent theft on Facebook. It’s been shared hundreds of times.
“Somebody knows something. Let’s just stop the guys. At this point I don’t have a lot of hope in getting my bikes back but if somebody gets caught for it or we stop the ring or whatever it is, that’s what I want,” said Willis.
Gaston County Police confirmed that a detective has been assigned to the case. Police said they have good leads in the case, but no arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Gaston County Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.