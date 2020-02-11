Salisbury man with extensive criminal history charged in Iredell on drugs, weapons charges

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, February 8, Sergeant W. Line with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1700 block of Salisbury Highway.
According to a press release, while approaching the car, Sgt. Line noticed an opened alcoholic beverage in the floorboard under the front seat passenger’s legs.
A search was conducted on the vehicle. During the search, deputies located “crack” cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded 9mm pistol in the front seat passenger’s possession.
The front seat passenger was identified as Terry Isaac Brown Jr. of Salisbury. Deputies learned Brown had an unserved warrant for his arrest for assault on a female when running his criminal history. The records check also revealed Brown is convicted felon.
Brown Jr., was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with; felony possession of firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brown was taken before Magistrate S. Nicholson who issued a 35,000.00 dollars secured bond on the charges. Brown also received a No Bond on the Assault on Female warrant.
Brown’s prior criminal history includes: felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, six counts of misdemeanor second degree trespassing, five counts of misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor assault on a female, two counts of disorderly conduct, misdemeanor breaking and entering, DWI level 3, misdemeanor larceny, two counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony larceny from a person, and multiple driving related charges.
