Rowan-Salisbury School Board again considering closure of Faith, Enochville schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School Board will once again consider the closure of Faith and Enochville Elementary Schools as it continues discussions of consolidation and realignment.
“I know it’s a touchy situation, but we’ve talked about this for the five years I’ve been on this board,” Travis Allen said during a work session on Monday, according to The Salisbury Post. “And it’s a hard thing to do. I hate to be the one to say it. I’m stumbling over words to even say it eloquently. I have no words to close a community school.”
Enochville, with only 284 students, is the smallest in the district, according to numbers presented during the session. The school has lost 100 students in the last year.
For the school system, it’s about paying high maintenance costs for old and underused buildings, and changing attendance lines to deal with the issue of more than 2500 empty seats in classrooms across the system.
In the spring of 2019 when similar discussions were held, community members in Faith and Enochville rallied to save their schools, and to explore options for charter schools in the event of closures.
No decisions were made during the work session, but there will be more discussion about the possibilities of school closures.
