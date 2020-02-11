Rowan County Health Department monitoring “several” travelers from China as coronavirus precaution

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Rowan County Health Department are monitoring several travelers who have returned to Rowan County from recent trips to mainland China. The monitoring is a precaution against the outbreak of the coronavirus worldwide.
The travelers are all symptom-free, according to the Health Department.
“The Health Department is in contact with the individuals, providing information and guidance, and will monitor for 14 days from their last possible exposure,” according to a news release. "If symptom-free at 14 days of monitoring, no further action is required per guidelines from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and North Carolina Division of Public Health.
To date, North Carolina does not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the risk is said to be low.
The 2019 novel coronavirus is an upper respiratory infection first identified in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019.
