Residents want state to take over private road after washout

All property owners must give up a 45-foot-wide strip for the road and right of way, at no cost to the state. At least two occupied homes must be along side every tenth of a mile. The road surface as well as any culverts and bridges must be up to state standards. Gravel roads will be considered if they were part of a plat filed with the Register of Deeds Office before 1975 but in the case of Nuckolls Drive, the plat was filed much later. That means the road surface would have to be paved for the state to consider taking it over.