Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Mecklenburg County, the first confirmed rabies case of 2020.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control (AC&C) was notified by the Mecklenburg County Health Department that a rabies alert notification would be sent out Tuesday.
The alert will be sent to residents in the Carmel Park Drive area in the 28226 zip code.
Officials say a raccoon in the area of Mecklenburg County tested positive for rabies. Two domesticated dogs were exposed to the raccoon, but both dogs were current on its rabies vaccine.
The dogs have been taken for rabies vaccination boosters within the 96-hour time frame. Officials say there were no human exposures.
Anyone with questions regarding potential human exposures, please contact 980-314-3214 or 980-314-3210.
This is the first animal in Mecklenburg County in 2020 to test positive for rabies.
