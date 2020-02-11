Operation Warm provides free winter coats for every student at Kannapolis elementary school

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - It may seem hard to believe, but for many children in our area something as basic as a good warm winter coat may be a luxury they can’t afford. A group called Operation Warm was formed more than 20 years ago with the goal of providing coats for kids, and on Tuesday they gave out more than 500 coats at Forest Park Elementary School in Kannapolis.
Operation Warm is a national nonprofit agency that selected Forest Park students to receive brand new coats. The program typically selects two grade levels of students to serve, but when Forest Park’s principal, Martha Motley, explained the need at the entire school, Operation Warm decided to try to make the school’s wish of giving every child a coat a reality.
“Our kids, several of them, get on the buses in the afternoon or are coming in the morning and don’t have coats, or have a coat they may have outgrown," said Principal Motley. "Coats are very expensive and we don’t need them often in North Carolina but when we do that can become an issue for our kids.”
So when an organization offers to give one to every student, you can’t turn that down. Operation Warm provided coats in all sizes and colors, all with hoods, and all well-made, according to Dr. Temeka Brantley of Operation Warm.
“We do one thing, and that’s provide coats to children in need," Bentley said “Seeing the student’s faces when they walk into this room is nothing that I can really explain.”
Forest Park has more than 500 students, and every one got a new coat of their very own. A coat that even when they aren’t wearing it, is a warm reminder that someone cares.
The giveaway was sponsored by Allure Realty and the Heartlink network.
Operation Warm is having another event this Friday at a school in Union County.
