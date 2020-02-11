North Carolina residents rank first in complaints of being single on Valentine’s Day, study shows

(WBTV) - According to a recent study, North Carolina residents appear to be complaining the most about being single on Valentine’s Day.
Geotagged Twitter data starting from Feb. 1, tracked by healthtrends.com, shows complaints and hashtags about being single on the holiday.
The study tracked about 50,000 tweets. Among states, North Carolina ranked number one for complaints.
The top 10 states are as follows:
- North Carolina
- Hawaii
- Maryland
- Texas
- Delaware
- Idaho
- California
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- Georgia
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.