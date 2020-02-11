NC sailor returns home, surprises daughter at school: ‘We’re finally together’

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - An 8-year-old Caldwell County girl’s eyes filled with shock and joy when her sailor father surprised her at school Monday.
Chief Master Arms Henry Alderete has been overseas aboard the Lincoln USS and hasn’t seen his family in 11 months.
“It was a long deployment,” Alderete said.
Kara Alderete, a third grader at Granite Falls Elementary School, was in class picking a book off the shelf when she turned around to see her dad just inches away.
“Hi baby,” Henry Alderete can be heard saying.
As young Kara’s face appeared to process what was happening, she wrapped her arms around her dad’s neck – staying frozen in that position for a couple minutes.
The sailor has three other children, who he planned to surprise after Kara.
Kara said she was “really happy, really surprised,” and had no idea that her dad was home.
“It’s all surreal,” Kara’s mom Heidi Alderete said. “We’ve waited so long for him to come home and now it’s finally here. 340 days and we’re finally together.”
Henry Alderete says during his time on the Lincoln USS in the Middle East, his job was to protect the ship. But for the next two weeks, he’ll be soaking up time with his wife and children.
“Just hanging out in the house, reconnecting with my family,” Henry Alderete said of his near-future plans. “It’s been 11 months – it’s been a long time. I’ve got a lot of catching up to do.”
Heidi Alderete says she and her family will “take these two weeks and enjoy the time that we have.”
