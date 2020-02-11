Matthews Town Board passes resolution regarding municipal charter schools, commits to work with CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Town Board passed a resolution committing to work with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Monday night.
The board unanimously passed the resolution regarding municipal charter schools and communicating with CMS.
That resolution states the town has “no intention of developing a municipal charter school system any time in the foreseeable future."
However, the town is technically allowed to building a municipal charter school system, due to a law passed in 2018.
“During my time as a Commissioner, I saw the relationship between our Town Board and the CMS Board deteriorate over the last several years,” Mayor Higdon said. “Since being sworn in as Mayor, one of my first priorities was to rebuild our relationship with CMS. It is time to move on and work together to ensure children in Matthews have the best educational opportunities possible.”
This makes Matthews the second town to declare their intentions of not pursuing municipal charters.
In October, Cornelius leaders stated they did not have plans to develop municipal charters.
The resolution, in part, stated “(A)s Town of Matthews elected officials, we wish to publicly state our desire to work with CMS and rebuild a positive relationship, as we believe it will be most beneficial to the children and families in our community... (T)he Town of Matthews has no intention of pursuing the development of a municipal charter school system any time in the foreseeable future, as we believe it is neither necessary not financially feasible to do so.”
