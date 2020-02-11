Man pulled gun, demanded money from bank teller in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement officials are looking for a man who pulled a gun and demanded money from a bank teller in Hickory Tuesday afternoon.
Hickory Police officers responded to a robbery at the First Citizens Bank on Highway 70 SE around 3 p.m.
During the incident, police say a man walked into the bank, went to the counter, took out a gun and demanded money from a bank teller.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he left the bank and fled on foot.
The subject is described as being a white male, early 40s with scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a black toboggan covering his face.
Anyone with information reference this case is asked to contact investigators at the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551 or (828) 261-2636.
