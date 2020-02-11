Lighter, mostly scattered rain showers continue before another First Alert Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few batches of widely scattered showers are possible through the afternoon and evening hours as cold front pushes east through the Carolinas.
While mostly cloudy skies will be our lot through the rest of the today, high temperatures will soar to the upper 60s and lower 70s. With an increase in temperatures and dew points, a few isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled this through the late afternoon period as storms cells move from east to west across the WBTV viewing area.
With all the recent rainfall we have had, flooding issues are likely to continue the rest of this week, especially along swollen creeks, streams, rivers and lakes. Mostly cloudy and cooler tonight with lows close to 50°. At this point, another round of rain showers can't be ruled out during the overnight hours.
Wednesday may start with just a few spotty showers before more rain returns for the second part of the day. Another round of widespread rain unfolds Wednesday night into Thursday, as a another cold front approaches the region.
Thursday could bring another 1 inch of rain, leading to weekly rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches across the WBTV viewing area. There’s even a chance for more thunder rumbles along the front on Thursday.
Cooler and drier conditions are expected Friday and Saturday with high temperatures falling back into the 40s before scattered showers return yet again on Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
