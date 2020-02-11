Four people being sought after armed carjacking at Lild in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord are asking for the public’s help identifying four people involved in an armed carjacking at a local grocery store.
The robbery happened around 6:23 p.m. on February 4 at the Lidl on Christenbury Parkway, near Derita Road. Police say a woman parked her car at the grocery store when an Hispanic female between 18 and 20 years old opened her passenger door and showed a black handgun in her waistband.
The female suspect told the driver to leave the keys in the ignition and get out of the car. The victim complied, the release states, and a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male got into the driver’s seat and left the parking lot with the female suspect.
The two in the stolen car then stopped at the nearby QuikTrip gas station and picked up another male and female.
Anyone who recognizes any of the four people or has information about the crime is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.