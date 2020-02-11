First Alert: More rain and flooding concerns ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect today and again for Thursday, as several more rounds of widespread rain are expected, leading to more flooding concerns. Drier conditions are expected for Valentine’s Day and the start of the weekend.
Milder temperatures in advance of today’s front will push afternoon readings up close to 70°.
That front may even pop off a couple of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, though widespread severe weather is unlikely. With all the recent rainfall we have had, flooding issues are likely to continue the rest of this week, especially along swollen creeks, streams, rivers and lakes.
Mostly cloudy and cooler tonight with lows close to 50°. There may be a stray shower around, but nothing too heavy is forecast.
Wednesday may start with just a few spotty showers before more rain returns for the second part of the day. Another round of widespread rain unfolds Wednesday night into Thursday, as a cold front approaches the region.
Thursday could bring another 1 inch of rain, leading to weekly rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches across the WBTV viewing area. There’s even a chance for more thunder rumbles along the front on Thursday.
Cooler and drier conditions are expected Friday and Saturday with high temperatures falling back into the 40s before scattered showers return yet again on Sunday.
Have your umbrella and rain gear ready to go!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
