First Alert Day declared for Tuesday and Thursday, more flooding concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect for Tuesday and again for Thursday, as several rounds of widespread rain are expected this week, leading to more flooding concerns.
Drier conditions are expected for Valentine’s Day and the start of the weekend.
Unlike the chilly weekend – that even brought light snow to much of the region – milder weather will develop this week with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s right through Thursday. Widespread rain is expected to move in from the west late this afternoon, continuing through the evening and overnight hours and right into Tuesday.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely before the rain tapers down Tuesday night. With all the recent rainfall we have had, flooding issues are likely to continue this week, especially along creeks, streams, rivers and lakes.
Wednesday will still bring a few showers before another round of widespread rain arrives for Thursday, as a cold front approaches the region. Thursday could bring another 1 inch of rain, leading to weekly rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches across the WBTV viewing area.
Cooler and drier conditions are expected Friday and Saturday with high temperatures falling back into the 40s before scattered showers return yet again on Sunday.
Have your umbrella and rain gear ready to go, you will need it several times this week!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.