Company with White House ties to renovate housing units for veterans in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Reality for 64-year-old Army veteran Debra S. Gilbert has been, off and on, sleeping in her car.
Her husband died, and Hurricane Sandy hit her hard in New York.
“When the income ran out, yeah,” she says with a sigh. “Yes.”
Last week, Gilbert pushed forward, outside the Opportunity Now Summit, where President Donald Trump spoke. She got a note into the hands of a White House staffer about her situation. He took it to Travis Steffens, another speaker who joined the president.
“We’re excited to have [Gilbert] on board and excited to watch her grow and blossom,” Steffens says.
Steffens is offering Gilbert a job, and a place to stay at his newest project – renovating Independence Place, on Independence Boulevard.
“We can come into these areas, really make a drastic difference, and make a profit at the same time,” he says.
The apartment building is in one of Charlotte’s 17 opportunity zones, areas that offers business owners like him tax incentives. Steffens’ company R Investments has done projects like this in opportunity zones across the country. This will be the ninth one, and his first in North Carolina.
“This was the next property on the list that fit the bill for us,” he says.
This property is 176 units, but right now, houses 25 veterans. Steffens’ team plans to give the building new life, and fill the remaining 151 rooms.
“We’re pushing conscious capitalism across the country right now,” he says. “And imploring the private sector to really start thinking about their social impact balance sheet as much as their bottom line balance sheet.”
For Gilbert, it is a fresh start. Monday night was her first in a long time with a permanent roof over her head.
“[I was] not having to feel like I was less than a human being,” she says. “I could shower, and I could relax, it was just amazing.”
Veterans’ rent at the property will be subsidized by the VA, which R Investments will help with. The company will also either employ these residents themselves, or help them find work somewhere else in the city.
The company closes on the property in about a month and half, then work really begins.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.