CMPD Chief Kerr Putney gives City Council members update on RNC security plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a little more than six months left before the Republican National Convention comes to Charlotte at the end of August. It’ll be a notable week for the city as it’s going to be locked down with heavy security in multiple directions.
On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney provided city leaders with a better understanding of what that will actually look like.
During the week of the RNC, any court sessions will be canceled or rescheduled. The chief says you can’t have tight security without officers. So they won’t be working the courthouse, they’ll be on the street along barricades, protesters, and supporters.
What’s old will be new again. Chief Putney says the type of security you can expect to see, is almost a carbon copy of what happened in 2012 -- when the Democratic National Convention was held in Charlotte.
“We have a head start because of the work we did back then, so I can assure you nobody will be surprised about the impact to their business and their operations,” said Chief Putney.
Similar to eight years ago, CMPD’s safety strategies are being planned with the help of the U.S. Secret Service. During the City Council business meeting on Monday night, the Chief also let the City Council know his officers should be well taken care of during the heavy political week because the RNC police ambassador training is off to a solid start.
“Because as long as we have people to keep us hydrated and well-fed, our attitudes are a lot better. Even I will smile on occasion if they do their jobs right,” said the chief.
Police will also be stationed over at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. More men and women in blue will be there trying to keep incoming visitors safe as soon as they touch down. This is expected to happen while multi-million dollar renovations will still be going on at the airport. Councilmember Larkin Egleston admits that’s not ideal, but just reality.
“People will see much improvement to the airport from what they saw in 2012, but there is just, unfortunately, no way to get something done that big that quickly,” said Councilman Egleston.
Before Chief Putney left the podium during Monday’s meeting, Councilmember Tariq Bokhari mentioned President Donald Trump’s visit last Friday in Charlotte. The councilman asked the chief if he took notes of what worked and what didn’t. The chief simply answered with a “yes”.
“Tonight’s update from the chief shows us that everyone is working really hard and we’re where we needed to be,” said Councilman Bokhari.
Something else that was brought up in the meeting was protesters. The chief said no protesters would be arrested, unless he or she broke a law.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.