Children tossed like rag dolls as school bus crashes in Perry County, Ohio (video)

By John Deike | February 11, 2020 at 12:16 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 6:49 AM

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - This is hard to watch.

Ohio troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 13 and 204 in Perry County on Dec. 19, after a Northern Local school bus rolled on its side.

The rollover occurred after the bus was hit by a Ford Mustang that failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, according to a witness.

The driver of the Mustang was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Several students were taken to the hospital as well, but authorities didn’t elaborate on the extent of their injuries.

