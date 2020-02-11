Bullet found in UNC Charlotte dorm room believed to have been discharged, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - School officials say a bullet that was found Tuesday in a UNC Charlotte dorm room was believed to have been discharged from a connected room.
According to a NinerNotice on the school’s website, the incident happened Tuesday morning when UNC Charlotte Police received a report of a bullet found in a room in Lynch Hall, a dormitory at the school.
WBTV reached out for more information about how the bullet got in the room. UNC Charlotte officials responded and said the bullet was believed to have been “discharged from an adjoining room.”
Officials say there were no injuries, and that police were investigating the incident.
“There is no reason to believe there is a threat to campus,” the website message said.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact UNC Charlotte Police at 704-687-2200.
