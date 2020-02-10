Woman from China Grove charged in Kannapolis burglary

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from China Grove is being held under a bond of $50,000 in the Rowan County Detention Center for alleged crimes in Kannapolis.
Dawn Amanda Howard, 31, is charged with first degree burglary, breaking and entering, and felony larceny. She was jailed on Saturday.
Howard is charged with breaking into a home in the 2300 block of Davis Street in Kannapolis on Saturday night. According to the warrant, Howard took $20, keys to a Jeep, a checkered jacket and sweatpants, valued at $150. She also entered a black 2008 Jeep Patriot Sport at the same location.
Howard has court appearance set for Monday.
