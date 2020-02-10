Woman calls police to have her son removed from house, ends up being charged with abuse

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who called Salisbury Police to have an officer remove her 14-year-old son and his friend from her home because she didn’t like the way he “washed the dog,” ended up being charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
According to the report, officers responded to the home of Joyce Anne Murphy on Mirror Park Drive on Saturday. She told the officers she wanted the boys thrown out of the house.
The officer told Murphy that due to her son’s age, he could not make him leave the house.
The boy then told the officer that his mother had thrown him on the bed and tried to choke him. After questioning, the mother admitted to that incident, according to the report, blaming her son for not doing a satisfactory job in washing the dog.
Murphy was issued a $7,500 secured bond. She has since been released from the Rowan County jail.
