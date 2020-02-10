Victims of storm damage wary of being scammed

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - While many homeowners are busy trying to clean up the damage caused by six tornadoes in our area last Thursday, there may be some unscrupulous operators also trying to clean up by taking advantage of the situation. Scam artists have been known to prey on those affected by natural disasters.
Steve Dixon says his house may be a total loss, but he’s still trying to keep any more water from getting inside.
“I’m not worried about, I’m not nervous about it, because everything is going to get taken care of," Dixon said.
His faith is in the Lord, and in the roofing company he hired. On Thursday just a few ours after the storm passed, workers from Elevate Roofing were already putting up tarps.
“They were here the next day and made sure the crews secured everything the way it should be to make sure to keep us from getting anymore water damage than what we have," Dixon added.
Down the street at Mount Mitchell United Methodist, Kluttz Kutz, an established tree removal company, was working to remove a large tree that landed up against the building. Behind the church, this crumpled child’s playground used to be located here, within the black border.
At another home, neighbor was helping neighbor clean up the yard and remove debris.
“We been working our tails off top get this storm damage removed,” said Brent Lewis of Ken’s Tree Service of China Grove.
Lewis from Ken’s Tree Services says homeowners need to be aware that scammers could be looking for work.
“For sure, they need to make sure they’ve got insurance, bonded and insured," Lewis said.
The Better Business Bureau recommends that homeowners with damage first check with their insurance company, then document the damage with pictures, and get references from friends, relatives, or the BBB before choosing a company to do the work.
