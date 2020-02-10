Truck slams into occupied east Charlotte home, sends woman to hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A truck slammed into an occupied home in east Charlotte early Monday morning, sending one person to the hospital.
The crash happened before 6 a.m. at a home on Briar Creek Road between Commonweath Avenue and Barnhill Road.
The homeowner says he was cooking inside and his girlfriend was on the couch when a truck slammed into his living room.
“I heard a big bang, it sounded like a tree fell on my house," homeowner James Shepherd said. “As I peeked around the corner to look through the smoke, I seen that my girl was hollering and screaming and glass was falling."
Shepherd says his girlfriend was taken to the hospital and the driver of the vehicle was working to get a tow truck to pull her car from the home.
“I was shocked, I couldn’t believe the car came through – the driver told me that she lost control of the vehicle," Shepherd said.
According to the Shepherd, police took a report but it appears he may be responsible for paying for the damages.
“The bang was so loud it sounded like a tree fell on my house and I was surprised to come around the corner and see a truck sitting in my living room," Shepherd said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.