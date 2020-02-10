Town of Matthews expected to vote on resolution of municipal charter school system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday night the town of Matthews board of commissioners is expected to vote on issues impacting your kids in school.
The board plans to vote on a resolution when it comes to creating municipal charter schools.
That resolution states the town has “no intention of developing a municipal charter school system any time in the foreseeable future”.
However, the town is technically allowed to building a municipal charter school system, due to a law passed in 2018.
Sources tell WBTV they expect this resolution being voted on Monday to pass.
This would make Matthews the second town to declare their intentions of not pursuing municipal charters.
If you’ll remember, in October, Cornelius leaders stated they did not have plans to develop municipal charters.
