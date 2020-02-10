Sinkhole causing problems for families in Lincoln County

STANLEY, N.C. (WBTV) - A giant sinkhole is forcing people in Lincoln County into a potentially dangerous situation. Officials say the hole formed because of heavy rain that caused a culvert to collapse.
The Red Cross is stepping in, and firefighters are going to those homes to check up on families to make sure everyone is okay.
People who live on Daybrook Ct are having a tough time getting around the sinkhole. They’ll also have a hard time trying to find a way to pay someone to fix it.
“You’ve got constituents that live right over there that pay their taxes. They pay their property taxes every year,” said David Williamson who’s frustrated about it.
Lincoln County officials don’t have to worry about it because it’s a private road. The responsibility to maintain this street, by law, falls on all the neighbors.
“Now, I’m rather P. O-ed because these people work hard and most of them up there ain’t spring chickens no more,” said Williamson referencing the elderly folks who physically can’t walk around the hole.
According to neighbors, this isn’t the first time they’ve tried bringing the road up to par. They say they paid a contractor fix it years ago, but they have nothing to show for it.
“They got conned, and that’s all there is to it,” said Williamson.
The water that sits in the sinkhole is low enough where you can find your way to the other side of the street. But, once it rains, it’s the people who are on the dead-end of the street who may end up stuck.
“How are they going to get over there? The only thing they can do is put a helicopter over yonder and who has enough money to pay for a helicopter?” Williamson asked.
There are families on this street who have loved ones with serious medical issues. The homeowners on the street say they are afraid if they ever need an ambulance, emergency crews would struggle to try to get there.
Lincoln County officials say they are reaching out to state officials to see if there’s anything more they can do.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.