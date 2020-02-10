Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders coming to Charlotte Friday

As Sen. Bernie Sanders launches his campaign in the 2020 United States Presidential Election, his tour came through Charlotte Friday evening with an appearance at the Central Piedmont Community College Main campus.
By WBTV Web Staff | February 10, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 5:59 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is holding a rally in Charlotte this Friday as the 2020 Presidential Election moves ahead.

Sanders’ event is scheduled to begin at the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, on N. Tryon Street, at 3:30 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

Sanders made a stop in Charlotte in May, 2019, just months after announcing his run for President. At the event, he touched on the aim for Charlotte voters to turn out to the polls in 2020.

