Neighbors on Riverside Drive prepare for potentially more flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As rain moves into the Charlotte area, it has some people living on the water concerned about flooding.
Neighbors on Riverside Drive are still recovering from the extensive flooding on their street this past summer. This time around they are preparing for the worst.
Joe Phillips has lived on Riverside Drive for more than two decades, but he will never forget watching his garage fill up with water last June.
“It got really scary for a lot of houses around here,” Phillips said.
It’s also why people panic when severe weather is on the way.
“That night I spent all night getting up, kept seeing how high it got,” he said.
He says last week’s storms did not cause him much trouble, but this week could be another story.
“Last night it was probably two feet lower than that,” he said.
Duke Energy crews are moving the water through the river system, but they predict Mount Island Lake could exceed 103.5 feet. The target level for the lake is 96 feet.
“Duke Power can only do so much to hold it back,” Phillips said.
Neighbors are preparing by moving boats and cars to higher elevation.
Phillips tied up his canoe and emptied his garage.
“Everybody here is tense about it," he said. "There’s a real apprehensive feeling all around.”
If you want to monitor water levels near your house, click here.
