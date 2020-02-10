Man wanted in Rock hill home break-in, domestic violence situation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is wanted in a domestic violence case that left a 19-year-old injured in Rock Hill Sunday morning.
Police say Deh Yami Wray, 19, broke into a 19-year-old woman’s home through a window and then knocked down a door to the room the victim was hiding in. The victim said Wray began hitting her several times with a handgun and said, “I’m going to kill you!”
It happened around 9:35 a.m. on Kensington Square.
The victim says she was able to call police before Wray assaulted her. Wray fled the scene and is currently being sought by police.
Police say the 19-year-old was found “completely distraught." She was later treated for injuries suffered during the assault.
Warrants were issued for Wray for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.
Anyone with information on Wray’s whereabouts is asked to call Rock Hill police.
