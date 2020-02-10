Man dies three weeks after being hit by freight train in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man hit by a train and seriously injured in south Charlotte in late January has died from his injuries, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Police say 40-year-old Toby Pires was attempting to cross the tracks with a group of other people as a Norfolk Southern Freight Train was approaching Archdale Road.
The other people made it across the tracks and the victim remained on the tracks, according to police.
“The train could not stop in time to avoid this collision,” read the CMPD press release sent out Monday afternoon.
When officers arrived, Medic was treating Pires who had sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by the train.
Pires was rushed to Atrium Health Main and was pronounced deceased by medical staff on February 9, 2020.
This incident is being investigated by the Major Crash Investigation Unit. Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
