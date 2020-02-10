Laps for Charity gives car lovers a license to drive at Cars and Coffee in Concord

Since its inception last spring, Cars and Coffee Concord has brought car enthusiasts together to celebrate their passion for cars and show off their prized automobiles. The FREE event is scheduled on the third Saturday of each month (none in May or October) from 7-10 a.m. Cars and Coffee Concord is located at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone and is open to all makes and models. Select vendors will be on hand with auto-related products, and door prizes will be awarded at events throughout the year.