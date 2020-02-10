Lancaster High School to retire jersey of former Lady Bruin killed in Spartanbur County crash

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Two women who were killed in a car crash in Spartanburg County, S.C., Friday night are from the Charlotte area.
Grace Revels, 20, and Mia Stokes, 18, were killed in a car crash on Southport Road in Spartanburg County, SC according to South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner.
Troopers say the two ladies were in a car with Mallory Stokes and Devyn Royce. The four women play for the University of South Carolina Union Softball team, according to the team’s Facebook page.
According to troopers, another car was traveling in the opposite direction of their car when it crossed the center line and hit them. Troopers say Mallory Stokes, Devyn Royce, and the driver of the other vehicle were injured in the crash.
Troopers say no charges have been filed in the case as of Monday.
Prior to Mia Stokes’ college career at USC-Union, she played for Lincoln Charter High School in Denver, NC.
The Lancaster High School Lady Bruins Softball Team plans to retire the number 10 jersey. It was previously worn by catcher Grace Revels who died in a crash in Spartanburg County Friday night.
Head Coach of the Varsity Softball Team at Lancaster High School, Erin Walker, says she had the privilege of playing with and coaching Grace Revels. Walker was a senior at Lancaster High School when Revels made the JV softball team as a seventh-grade student.
“Honestly she could have played D1,” Walker said. “She was probably one of the best catchers we’ve had come through Lancaster High School.”
Aside from her talent on the softball field, Walker says Revels was a joy to be around.
“She was somebody that no matter when you were around her, she made you laugh or made you smile,” Walker said. “She was a good person, she had a good heart, and she loved softball.”
Walker says Revels was a sophomore at the University of South Carolina Union where she played softball. Walker says she was studying to be a special education teacher.
Walker says they plan to retire her Lancaster High School softball jersey in remembrance of her.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.