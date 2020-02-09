Winthrop holds off Longwood 70-68

LONGWOOD, V.A. (AP) - D.J. Burns and Charles Falden each scored 17 points to keep Winthrop undefeated in Big South Conference play with a 70-68 win over Longwood.
Jamal King’s 3-pointer with 7:44 left gave Winthrop (18-7, 12-0) a 60-50 lead before the Lancers went on an 18-6 run and led 68-66 on Heru Bligen’s layup with 2:02 left.
Falden followed with a pair of free throws to tie it and Burns and Hunter each made 1 of 2 from the foul line to secure the win.
Juan Munoz scored 24 points and Smith 15 for the Lancers.
