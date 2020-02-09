Strong economy means lower turnout at Carowinds job fair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds will begin its 48th year when it opens back up on April 3.
But operating a large amusement park, which also features a healthy amount of space for games and concerts, doesn’t come easy.
The park held a job fair Saturday to fill 4,000 openings. They’re looking to fill positions in operations, security and dining. There’s also a need for lifeguards.
The park expected several hundred people to interview. That may sound like a lot, but with low unemployment rates in both North and South Carolina, that’s nothing to what we saw during the Great Recession.
Video from WBTV archives in February 2009 shows lines of people extending outside the park.
At the time Carowinds had more than 5,000 applicants.
Among the people looking for jobs were people with master’s degrees, former Carowinds workers and the unemployed.
They only had 2,400 positions to fill.
People WBTV spoke to at the time felt very fortune to be able to even land an interview.
“I’m surprised that they’re even holding a job fair," said Jasmine, who was looking for a job at the park in 2009. "So you know I’m just blessed to be out here because I need this job.”
Since the Great Recession, Carowinds has added new rides and expanded their season into December.
This means they have to fill even more jobs than they did in 2009.
“We are definitely growing the number of people who come, we’re growing our season, we’re growing our number of attractions," said Donnie MacRone, Carowinds human resources director. "So we need more people to staff them. You know our water park, we need lots of lifeguards. And by the way, you don’t already need to be a lifeguard to get that job. We will train you and get you certified to be a lifeguard and work in our aquatics area. It’s actually hard for us to fill those jobs.”
