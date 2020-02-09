Some families still without power in Matthews after Thursday’s storm

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of people were still without power in Mecklenburg County Saturday night, but the number of outages is going down.
According to the Department of Public Safety outage map, there are now less than 1,000 outages.
Earlier Saturday, there were more than 4,000.
Some of the outages were along Highway 51 in Matthews. Thursday’s EF-1 tornado uprooted trees, scattering debris and closing roads.
Crews spent the day cleaning it all up as snow started to fall in the afternoon hours.
Uprooted trees, broken roofs, windows, and mattresses sit outside homes. Almost every street in Matthews has damage because of Thursday’s strong storm and winds .
“I heard the cracks, pops, just a very loud rushing sound,” said Brian Dodge.
Dodge says he’s one of the lucky ones. His home is just fine, but a tree landed on his car. He says the dents and cracks from that were small compared to what could’ve happened.
“I know around the corner we have some homes that are total loses and I feel really bad for them,” Dodge said.
Dozens of families looking for somewhere else to stay because the damage to their homes are too severe. One roofing contractor, who’s been working nonstop since Thursday, says before he can even start the hard labor part of the job, his focus is being there for families who have just lost everything.
“At first, we’re more of a grieving counselor. We don’t show up when someone wants to do an addition, we show up when the unthinkable happens,” said Brian Charlebois of RestorePro Reconstruction.
Cleaning up the mess that the storm left will take more time than expected because of the wacky weather we’ve seen.
“We had an EF-1 tornado come through town and two days later it’s snowing in my yard while I’m getting everything cleaned up. So that’s pretty crazy. That’s Charlotte weather, you never know what you’re going to get,” said Dodge.
Contractors say their main concern right now during clean-up efforts is the damp or wet soil that could cause heavy machines and equipment to sink. They’re hoping things dry up quickly so they can get the job done as fast as possible.
