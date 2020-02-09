Shepherd scores 26 to lift Charlotte over UTSA 91-84

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jordan Shepherd had 26 points as Charlotte won its ninth consecutive home game, beating UTSA 91-84.
Malik Martin added 19 points for Charlotte, which notched its 12th home victory, a school record.
Jahmir Young added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Drew Edwards had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Keaton Wallace had 27 points for the Roadrunners. Jhivvan
Jackson, who came in as the nation’s second-leading scorer at 27.1, added 25 points but missed his first 11 3-point attempts before sinking his only one with under four minutes to go.
