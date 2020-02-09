Salisbury Public Services now known as Public Works

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Public Services department is now known as Public Works, effective immediately.
As Craig Powers takes the reigns this week as the department’s new director, and the administrative office shifts from 519 S. Fulton St. to W. 303 Franklin St., the name change better reflects the multi-dimensional services offered by the department, according to a news release.
“Many communities refer to their departments encompassing solid waste, public buildings maintenance and stormwater as public works,” said City Manager W. Lane Bailey. “With Craig moving into his new role, it was the ideal time to begin the transition to a more common name for this dedicated group of men and women.”
Despite departmental changes, residents will continue to call (704) 638-5260 for questions about garbage and leaf collection and bulky item pick up.
The public works name transition will continue through late 2020 as uniforms and signage are updated.
