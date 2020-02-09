Salisbury Police Chief analyzing department’s response to shooting incident at local restaurant

“As Chief of this department, I work to ensure we are both responsive to the public’s concerns and that we are transparent in our operations," said Chief Stokes. "After some concern expressed by members of our community, I have tasked our Professional Standards Unit to debrief how we responded to the situation at Thelma’s Restaurant before, during, and after to ensure we operated within our standard procedures and policies. We will debrief whether our lines of communication are clear regarding information dissemination and if there are any areas where we can improve or alter. Our agency is Nationally Accredited under the Commission for Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and has a range of standards we must meet to receive our accreditation. It is important for us to take opportunities to review our response to a situation such as this to ensure we are meeting those standards.”