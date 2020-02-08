Patchy freezing fog possible Sunday morning, more flooding concerns next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy freezing fog will be possible overnight into Sunday as temperatures fall below freezing for early Sunday morning.
We have a First Alert for next Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, with more widespread rain developing, leading to more flooding concerns. Drier weather is expected late next week.
Some patchy drizzle to snow flurries will be possible tonight, with freezing fog possible for early Sunday morning, as low temperatures cool from 25 to 30 degrees on average.
Sunday will feature some improvement, with more sunshine developing during the day, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s.
Milder temperatures will develop Monday through Thursday of next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Widespread rain is expected to develop through Monday afternoon and evening, and continue overnight into Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 1” to 2” are possible.
With all the recent rainfall we have had, flooding issues are likely to continue into next week, especially along creeks, streams, rivers, and lakes.
Wednesday will feature a few lingering rain showers, yet another round of widespread rain is possible for Thursday, as a cold front moves across the region.
Cooler and drier conditions are expected Friday into next weekend, with high temperatures back into the 50s.
Enjoy the break from the rain on Sunday!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.