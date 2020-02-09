N.C. SBI: Former Accelerant Detection K-9 ‘Phoenix’ passes away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation announced one of it’s former Accelerant Detection Canines, “Phoenix,” passed away on Saturday.
“It is with great sadness that we share this," the Facebook post read. “Former SBI Accelerant Detection K-9 “Phoenix” has passed away.”
The SBI said Phoenix was born in 2007 and it wasn’t long before she got to work.
Phoenix was the main fixture on the Accelerant Detection Team from 2008 to 2011 working alongside former Special Agent David Bridges.
