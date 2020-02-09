National Weather Service confirms seven tornadoes touched down in WBTV viewing area

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes hit the WBTV viewing area during Thursday’s storm.
An EF1 tornado moved through parts of Cleveland County, then weakened to an EF0 as it just barely went into Lincoln County. Another EF1 tornado touched down in Stanly County and lasted for 0.4 miles.
Other tornadoes hit Rowan and Cabarrus counties, Pineville and Grover. Another hit Charlotte near Park Road.
The damage was felt throughout the region.
An EF-1 tornado ripped through the Settlers Landing neighborhood off of Pineville-Matthews Road on Thursday. Trees collapsed onto a daycare operating out of a house on Silversmith Lane with five children inside at the time.
The daycare owner says the children were minutes from being crushed by a tree.
Kate Norton credited the WBTV Weather App for helping to save her life.
“I work from home, I was on a conference call and all of a sudden my phone started going off," says Kate Norton who lives in south Charlotte.
Norton says Thursday, she knew there was going to be bad weather, but she was hoping she wouldn’t actually be bracing for a tornado.
