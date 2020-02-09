Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

UNIVERSITY YEARBOOK
University of SC student wants to bring yearbook back
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A business student at the University of South Carolina is trying to bring back the school's yearbook. Samantha Petrelli wrote a 50-page proposal to start publishing a yearbook again as her senior thesis. Now now she is trying to bring the idea to life. The yearbook was last published in 1994. Petrelli told The State newspaper that to publish the yearbook will require at least 250 orders by Feb 14.
MOVE OVER
Move over: SC bill would get slow drivers out of left lane
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some of the most powerful lawmakers in South Carolina are backing a proposal to allow officers to pull over people who drive too slowly in the left lane of major roads. The Senate Transportation Committee passed the bill Wednesday, sponsored by Senate President Harvey Peeler. The bill would fine a driver $100 for not getting over to the right lane, but add no points on a driver's license. The House bill is sponsored by House Majority Leader Gary Simrill. It has a fine of $200 and adds two points to a driver's license. Peeler says every Southeastern state except North Carolina and South Carolina has these types of laws.
ELECTION 2020-DNC CHANGES
'Serious discussions' about DNC changes, top Democrat says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Democrat in Congress says the party's future under Tom Perez is under scrutiny amid fallout from the Iowa caucus and the winnowing of the presidential primary field to the exclusion of candidates of color. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina stopped short of saying Perez must go as leader of the Democratic National Committee. But he said there are “some serious discussions” happening on Capitol Hill about what should happen at the DNC. Clyburn is the third-ranking House Democrat. He made the comments during an interview Friday with C-SPAN's “Newsmakers.”
ELECTION 2020-SOUTH CAROLINA
Black lawmakers demand Biden disavow surrogate's comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Black lawmakers in South Carolina are calling on former Vice President Joe Biden to disavow statements from a longtime friend and campaign surrogate that they say are racist. Members of the Legislative Black Caucus called on Biden to distance himself from state Sen. Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday. Harpootlian had tweeted about Federal Election Commission filings showing Black Caucus Chairman Jerry Govan receiving "almost $50,000" from Steyer's campaign, and he referred to Steyer as "Mr. Money Bags." The Black Caucus contends Hartpootlian was suggesting that Govan could be bought. Harpootlian dismisses that characterization of his remarks. Biden's campaign says Harpootlian "does not speak for the Biden campaign.”
PRESIDENTIAL ROAD DEBATE
SC lawmakers reject naming interchange for Trump or Obama
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small group of South Carolina lawmakers has killed competing bills that would have named one of the state's busiest intersections after either President Donald Trump or former President Barack Obama. Members of the House Invitations and Memorial Resolutions Committee agreed Thursday that naming roads for living people is dangerous when behavior and reputations can change. Both resolutions dealt with the Interstate 85 and 385 interchange in Greenville. None of the lawmakers who suggested presidential names represent Greenville County. A Republican Greenville County lawmaker suggested naming the intersection for Greenville police Officer Allen Jacobs, who died in the line of duty in 2016.
JUVENILE PRISON PROBLEMS
SC juvenile prison director promises to improve conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The leader of South Carolina's juvenile prisons is promising to work with federal officials who determined young inmates civil rights are being violated. The report from the U.S. Department of Justice says South Carolina officials fail to protect young prisoners from fights, force them to spend days or weeks in isolation for minor offenses and fail to get them mental health when they threaten to harm themselves. Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough pointed out the problems started before he took over the agency, but also said Thursday all of that is unacceptable.