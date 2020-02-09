Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CIVIL RIGHTS RALLY
Annual "Mass Moral March" draws thousands in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Thousands of people took to the streets Saturday in an annual march and rally designed to call for action on social and economic justice issues in North Carolina. The 14th annual “Mass Moral March on Raleigh" brings support from the state NAACP and over 200 other organizations. From the dozens of signs and banners people carried during the march, a clear message emerged: Change starts at the ballot box. The event began in 2007 with the leadership of then-state NAACP president the Rev. William Barber, who is now president of the national organization Repairers of the Breach. Barber told the crowd he is going to fight at the ballot box. He said: “It's time to vote.”
CORONAVIRUS MONITORING
Four people in North Carolina monitored for coronavirus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials say four people who recently returned to Charlotte from China are being monitored for coronavirus symptoms. The Mecklenburg County Health Department said four were being held in self-quarantine. County Manager Dena Diorio told WRAL-TV that the four people _ who have not been identified publicly _ are considered “medium risk” for development of novel coronavirus, Diorio said the four were sent home for a voluntary, 14-day self-quarantine. She said they do not currently have any symptoms. The outbreak that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people globally. More than 700 people in China have died.
HOSPITAL SHOOTING
Police investigate shooting at Veterans Affairs hospital
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say one person is in custody after a shooting at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Fayetteville, police said. WRAL-TV reports that investigators said a man was in the emergency room at the hospital Friday afternoon when a woman came in with a gun and shot him. The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment, but his condition was unknown. VA police detained the woman, with the assistance of Fayetteville police. The FBI said the two did not know each other. The FBI said no other patients or staff were nearby when the shooting occurred, and no one else was harmed.
FETUS-SEWER PUMP STATION
Police look for mother of unborn fetus found in pump station
HILLSBOROUGH , N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are searching for the mother of an unborn fetus that was found in a sewer pump station. The News & Observer reports that Hillsborough police say they want to make sure the mother doesn’t have any medical problems after what might have been a miscarriage or an assault. Lt. Davis Trimmer said police are very concerned about the mother. Police said in a news release that a town utilities worker found the fetus about 10:30 a.m. Friday while cleaning out a pump station on Orange Grove Road. The station had last been cleaned out on Wednesday.
COMMON CORE-SUPERINTENDENT
North Carolina schools chief pitching to end Common Core
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's schools chief wants a review of the state's K-12 Common Core standards, with a goal of getting rid of them. State Superintendent Mark Johnson said this week that his Department of Public Instruction will survey teachers and parents about the language arts and math standards that comprise Common Core. Johnson says he opposes Common Core, which was first approved by the State Board of Education in 2010 and reaffirmed in 2017. Johnson is making the pitch while running for the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in next month's primary. Common Core critics complain it's a nationalization of education policy and standards.
DISABILITIES-LAWSUIT
Judge: N Carolina falls short in service access for disabled
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A superior court judge has ruled that North Carolina has failed to do enough to ensure people with disabilities receive access to services in their own communities. The judge this week declared that the state Department of Health and Human Services violated a portion of the North Carolina Persons With Disabilities Protection Act. A lawsuit filed three years ago alleges that the obstacles people with disabilities encounter when trying to get services put them at a higher risk of being institutionalized. In his ruling, Judge Allen Baddour said he would issue further decisions outlining actions that should be taken to comply with the law.
TRUMP
Trump airs impeachment gripes while pushing economic agenda
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is reprising complaints about his impeachment while he pushes his economic agenda. The president was in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday to showcase a new nationwide effort to revitalize under-served cities. But not long into his speech, he took a verbal detour to talk about the impeachment trial and tick off themes from the State of the Union address he delivered earlier this week. Trump says Democrats put on a “failed impeachment hoax” that they should now have to put on their resumes. Before leaving Washington, Trump said of the Democrats, “I think there's a lot of evil on that side.”
SCHOOL BUS THREATS
Police: Knife-wielding man boarded bus, threatened attack
GRIFTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a road rage incident escalated when a knife-welding motorist climbed aboard a school bus carrying students, yelled racial slurs at the driver, then threatened to stab the driver. Grifton police said in a statement that the school bus was driving through an intersection Wednesday when Jeffrey Garris boarded it and confronted the person behind the wheel. Police said the driver ordered the man off and no injuries were reported. The bus driver told investigators Garris became enraged and accused the bus of cutting off his truck in traffic. He's charged with assault on a school employee and ethnic intimidation, among other counts.